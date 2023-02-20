UPDATE MONDAY 2/20/23 12:42 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — TCSO tweeted that fire crews were on the scene and have called the fire contained and all pre-evacuation orders have been lifted. TCSO asks those living in the area to only call 911 if they see active flames or a plume of smoke.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pre-evacuation warning in Teller County for wildland fire

MONDAY 2/20/23 12:06 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a pre-evacuation warning is in effect near Florissant due to a nearby wildland fire on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20.

TCSO tweeted at 11:47 a.m. on Monday that the pre-evacuation warning was for those living near the area of High Pasture Road and Cheyenne Circle.

TCSO said the wildland fire was burning near the 11900 Block of County Road 1. “Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now,” wrote TCSO.

Earlier at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, TCSO tweeted about smoke being visible in the area of Teller County Road 1 and Lonely Fox, near the Colorado Mountain Estates. “Fire Crews are on scene and there are no pre-evacuation orders at this time. Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke,” stated TCSO.

TCSO said Teller County is under a Stage 1 Burn Ban as of Monday afternoon.