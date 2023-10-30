(SAGUACHE, Colo.) — The discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains has brought attention to the case of the Saguache County woman they were originally looking for. A prayer vigil is now scheduled for her this weekend, as her family clings to hope that she will come back to them.

While on Sept. 27, the world learned about the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains in Moffat, there’s a lesser-known but equally distressing story—the disappearance of Edna Quintana.

Courtesy: Augustina Quintana Edwards Courtesy: Augustina Quintana Edwards

Quintana went missing in May at the age of 56 while on a hike with her companion. The searches conducted for her have led to the discovery of two bodies, including Suzanne Morphew’s and James Montoya’s. The Quintana family, now organizing the prayer vigil, is determined not to witness the same tragic outcome as their cases.

“We hope that is not Edna’s fate. We hope that is not how Edna comes home,” said Augustina Quintana Edwards, Edna’s cousin, expressing the family’s collective hopes for Edna’s safe return.

The vigil for Edna is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov 4. at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, where anyone who knew and loved her is welcome. The family says this vigil will also include prayers for the families of Suzanne Morphew, and James Montoya.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. and will be led by Father Eric Haarer, Pastor Alvardo Ibarra, and Pastor Mike Norris. Afterward, attendees can gather for light refreshments and fellowship at the United Methodist Church in Saguache.

Quintana was a cherished member of the tight-knit community of Saguache, a town of approximately 500 people. She was known as a very kind and caring person.

“You won’t find a person in the town of Saguache that has something negative to say about Edna,” said Augustina.

The Quintana family is working diligently to ensure Edna’s case remains in the public eye. They encourage everyone to share the details of the vigil and Edna’s story in Center, Moffat, Mosca, Salida, and throughout the San Luis Valley.

Quintana’s case became more widely known following the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains. Augustina revealed that Edna was last seen on a hike with her companion, who instructed her to return to their car due to difficulties. When he returned to the car later, Edna was missing. The companion initially ventured back into the mountains to search for her but did not report her as missing, according to Augustina.

Two days later, Edna’s sister reported her disappearance when she hadn’t heard from Edna. When the sister asked the companion why they hadn’t been able to get ahold of Edna, Augustina said the companion said he had Edna’s purse and cell phone.

“Unfortunately, it’s essentially the same circumstances as Suzanne Morphew’s case… I don’t know what makes one case newsworthy and not another… But, we welcome the coverage. We want her name out there. We want her face out there. We want the coverage of her case because we want it to stay out there,” said Augustina.

Suzanne Morphew’s sister, Melinda Moorman Balzer, echoed this sentiment in a statement, urging the community to turn their focus to Edna’s case: “I am asking the same loving social media community who kept Suzanne alive to now turn their heart of care to the family of Edna Quintana in their time of need.”

Edna’s family is using the hashtag #ShineBrightForEdna to draw attention to her case. In a statement to FOX21, Marilyn Quintana, Edna’s sister, issued a heartfelt plea to the media and the public to keep Edna’s name and story in the spotlight. The family remains steadfast in their hope that Edna will be found and returned to them, appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“To Edna, if you are watching; We love you, we miss you and we just want you home. Call or reach out to someone to let us know you are ok. If you need help, we will come and get you. Come home,” Marilyn addressed Edna in her statement.

As of Sept. 28, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported that Quintana is still missing, and the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office continues its search efforts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 655-2525.

The Quintana family clings to hope and prays for Edna’s safe return, as they refuse to give up in their search for their beloved Edna.