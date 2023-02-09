(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) said it will proactively screen public restrooms for methamphetamine contamination after recent reports from other affected libraries in Colorado.

Initially, PPLD planned to screen all restrooms at all 15 locations however, state authorities do not currently have standards or guidelines for assessing contamination levels in public bathrooms.

PPLD consulted with a state-sponsored vendor, El Paso County Public Health, and other Colorado libraries that recently conducted preliminary assessments.

PPLD has re-evaluated its options and has decided to screen public bathrooms at PPLD locations with the highest number of patron visits, which are East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library.

A state-certified vendor collected samples in early February and results are expected by mid-February.

PPLD said all library locations remain open and safe to visit at this time and that the safety and well-being of its patrons and staff remain a top priority.