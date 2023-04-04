(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, April 3, where one man died and several others were injured.

According to PPD, on Monday night around 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of East 11th Street, on the east side of Pueblo, about a shooting.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Officers found multiple victims on the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police said a man was found dead on the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other women were also treated at the hospital with injuries.

PPD said this is the 5th homicide in Pueblo for 2023. Detectives continue to investigate the death.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.