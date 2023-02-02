(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman in Pueblo has been arrested for alleged Child Abuse causing Death after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a hospital on reports of an unresponsive two-year-old who later died of their injuries.

According to PPD, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were called to the hospital around 4 p.m. on reports of an unresponsive child. Detectives later learned that the child lived on Pueblo’s east side, at a home in the 2200 block of East 12th Street, along with the child’s mother, 23-year-old Mythia Latka.

Upon a search warrant being executed at the home, at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, detectives were notified the child had died at the hospital from their injuries.

Upon further investigation and evidence collected, Latka was arrested for Child Abuse causing Death and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center, according to police.

PPD said this is the first homicide investigation for the Pueblo Police Department in 2023 and remains an active and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the PPD Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Monica Lemmon at (719) 553-3350.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or via www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.