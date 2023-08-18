(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers arrested a man in an alleged kidnapping after a two-hour standoff on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to PPD, on Friday, at around 1:29 a.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of Oakshire Lane in the Belmont neighborhood about a report of a domestic fight with weapons.

It was reported to officers that a woman was being held inside a home against her will by a man who was threatening to shoot her. When officers arrived and knocked on the door, a man police have identified as 34-year-old Carrington Byas refused to open the door, turned off the lights, and closed the window coverings.

Police spoke with Byas on the phone, and over two hours later Byas came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.

PPD said Byas was taken to the Pueblo County Jail on charges of First-Degree Kidnapping, Domestic Violence, and Violation of a Protection Order. According to Police, Byas was arrested in June 2023 for similar charges, and a protection order was issued to protect the same victim in this case. The June 2023 case is still going through the courts said PPD.