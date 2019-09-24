Powers Boulevard to I-25 connection begins soon

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved Phase one of a more than 100 million dollar project to connect Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25.

The first phase of the project is expected to begin in October and lasting about 12 to 18 months according to the city.

It will cost about 55 million dollars.

The money is urban renewal authority for the area just south of north gate with C-DOT chipping in about 10 million dollars.

The project could reduce traffic by 30% on Voyager and Interquest Parkway when finished.

“A huge benefit to the Colorado Springs Airport to the Air Force Academy, to Peterson Air Force Base and just to addressing traffic mitigation going into the future,” Colorado Springs Public Works Director Travis Easton said.

The second phase could cost upwards of 70 million dollars.