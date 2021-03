UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are back open at Powers and Palmer Park, according to CSPD.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of Powers Boulevard southbound and sastbound closed following a crash Monday evening.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeting just after 9:15 p.m. southbound Powers shut down just north of Palmer Park Boulevard and eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard at Powers Boulevard closed due to the accident.

Update: Eastbound Palmer Park Blvd at Powers Blvd is also closed due to the accident. Please find an alternate route through the area and drive safely! @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 23, 2021

CSPD is asking people to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.