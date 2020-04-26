Power outage reported in Colorado Springs, over 6000 affected

COLORADO SPRINGS– A power outage was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, affecting over 6,000 customers in the area of Cottonwood Creek Park, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

CSPD Communications says drivers should treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.

According to the Colorado Springs outage map, 6,220 customers are affected by the outage.

The website says the estimated restoration time is 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage has not been reported. This article will be updated as we learn more.

