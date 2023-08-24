(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Sauache County Office of Emergency Management (Saguache OEM) announced there is a power outage in the Baca Grande and Crestone area.

Saguache OEM said power restoration by San Luis Valley Rural Electric could take from six to 12 hours.

If you have any medical equipment that needs the power to run you can go to the nearest firehouse for assistance.

Saguache County shared food safety tips from the CDC on food storage.