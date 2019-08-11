COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday a Native charity hosted a one-day Native American Traditional Powwow to celebrate Native history and culture.

The Powwow showcased Native drums and dancers, Native art and artisans, birds of prey and live wolf exhibits, Aztec Dancers, Native vendors, Native food, such as Navajo tacos and fry bread, kid’s activities, and more!

In a traditional Powwow, Native America from all tribes join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships and making new ones.

About 3,000 to 4,000 people attend annually.

Natives, non-Natives, people of all ages and from all Nations and Tribes were welcomed. Native Americans in full regalia were able to attend for free.

All proceeds went to support One Nation Walking Together.