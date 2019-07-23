COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of potholes left unfixed after being reported.

The city of colorado springs announcing Monday issues with the Go Co Springs app.

The app is a way for people to report about issue such as potholes and downed trees to the city.

The city blaming the error on old technology said the reports on the app weren’t showing up now, there’s a lot of work to do.

The city is saying the app began malfunctioning in April — delaying the receipt of more than 2,000 reports — 900 of which were pothole repairs.

The error discovered earlier this month was not transferring the public’s reports to the departments who can address them.

“It’s still the best way to report potholes and request services from your government,” said Jay Anderson, City Engagement Specialist.

The public works department felt like their workload was a little lighter than usual; meaning reports of potholes were lost and left unfixed. Now city crews playing catch up.

“Our pothole teams are still out there on the streets, but our staff, internally, our administrative staff, have been working overtime to make sure they get all of those tickets addressed and into the system as soon as possible. so that they can get assigned to the teams out in the field.”

The app is back up and running and the city is preparing to release an updated version in the coming months.

The current app is available for download in the Apple app store or Google play.