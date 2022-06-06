COLORADO SPRINGS — The four ownership groups that are trying to buy the Denver Broncos will have to submit their second bids by the end of the day on Monday, June 6.

A Sports Illustrated reports says the will left by former team owner Pat Bowlen requires the team be sold to the highest bidder.

Rob Walton, former Walmart chairman and heir to the Walton fortune, may be that bidder.

His group and three others in the running have all toured the facilities over the past few months.

An insider with the Sports Business Journal said some of the bids will cross the $4.5 billion mark.

A winner should be announced by the start of next season.