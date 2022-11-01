(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — In the aftermath of trick-or-treaters, here are some ways to recycle any unwanted candy leftover from the big night.

Organizations that take donated candy to give to troops include:

Operation Shoebox – “We truly appreciate any donations and thank you so much for supporting our troops!” Candy can be sent to Operation Shoebox 8360 East Highway 25, Belleview, FL 34420

Move America Forward – “The candy will be put into military care packages that will be sent to support the brave men and women serving our country overseas!” Candy can be shipped to “Halloween Candy Buy Back” Move America Forward, 3105 Fite Circle Suite 108, Sacramento, CA, 95827