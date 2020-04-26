Possible shots fired at graduation party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, shots were possibly fired at a graduation party at a home in Colorado Springs.

Police say it happened in the 1600 block of Baylor Drive, which is in the area of Palmer Park Blvd. and Academy Blvd.

Police were on their way to answer a disturbance call when they got an additional report of shots fired. Officers determined a graduation party was taking place at the home when several people showed up and were uninvited.

The homeowner refused to let the unwanted guests come in. As they were leaving, officers believe someone in the group fired several shots.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any property.

No further details have been released at this time.