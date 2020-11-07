Possible COVID related outbreak at The Fremont County Detention Center

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– On November 6. the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Medical Staff observed COVID related symptoms with one inmate inside the Fremont County Jail.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says the housing area where this inmate was assigned was locked out from the rest of the facility, and the entire inmate population of that housing assignment was tested for COVID.

Some inmates within that housing unit also began displaying some symptomatic behaviors, according to FCSO.

FCSO says they are treating this situation as if it is a positive test, until it is confirmed and verified. Additional testing as well as trace contact is being implemented at this time.

The following changes are being made: