Possible COVID related outbreak at The Fremont County Detention Center

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– On November 6. the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Medical Staff observed COVID related symptoms with one inmate inside the Fremont County Jail.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says the housing area where this inmate was assigned was locked out from the rest of the facility, and the entire inmate population of that housing assignment was tested for COVID.
Some inmates within that housing unit also began displaying some symptomatic behaviors, according to FCSO.
FCSO says they are treating this situation as if it is a positive test, until it is confirmed and verified. Additional testing as well as trace contact is being implemented at this time.
The following changes are being made:
- All inmate visitation will be suspended until further notice
- Video visitation is set to “go live” on November 15, 2020. Please visit https://securustech.net/ for registration information
- The FCSO Lobby will be closed, effective Saturday, November 7, 2020.
- Pre-Trial U.A.’s are suspended until further notice
- “Weekend” inmates will not be accepted into the facility
- Fingerprinting services will be unavailable at this time
- Concealed Handgun Permits and renewals will be handled by appointment only. Appointments and application processes information can be found at https://fremontco.com/sheriff/concealed-handgun-permits
- COVID testing of all inmates as well as staff
- Working closely with the 11th Judicial System to alleviate arrestees brought into the facility, as well as current inmates who are considered “high risk” in relation to their ages, current health considerations, as well as the severity of their charges