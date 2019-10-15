Possible changes coming to short term rentals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A town hall meeting was held Monday night allowing people to comment on the changes to the short term rental proposed ordinance.

The changes include permit densities, owner occupancy regulations, and occupancy limits. The changes came about from a previous citizen feedback session.

One of the biggest concerns is people renting out their house when they don’t live at the home. One homeowner said it turns the house into what he calls a mini hotel.

“They trade off the spirit of the neighborhood but detract from the actual neighborhood experience,” Jerry White said. They don’t have children who go to school, they don’t have people who go to the grocery store, they don’t have people that are going to church, they are just little hotels.”

The city council is set to vote on October 22.