Positivity during a pandemic: 2020 wasn’t all bad

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — 2020 has been tough, there have been a lot of trying times including historic wildfires, deaths, and of course the ongoing pandemic.

However, there have also been some triumphs and inspiring stories of the community pulling together!

FOX21’s Carly Moore wanted to remind you of the positive moments of this year.

In 2020, HVAC companies like SOCO Heating & Cooling started delivering groceries to elderly people who couldn’t go out.

“Any body who can do anything its time to look at your neighbors its time to say what can I do?” said Christy Carter at SOCO Heating & Cooling.

A group of Pueblo West high school students gave a special needs student a pair of new shoes for his birthday.

“To see someone who probably has a little harder life than most people get super excited over something as simplistic as a birthday gift,” said John Strait a Pueblo West student-athlete.

The Flying W Ranch opened for the first time since it was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Flying W Ranglers band welcomed their first female artist.

“There’s a lot of songs written for the cowgirl and the guys can’t sing those songs,” said Cassy Weil, the new female member.

Josh Perry, a pharmacist in Colorado Springs had his motorcycle stolen from the hospital parking lot, but a fox21 viewer saw our story and reported the bike found outside her apartment.

He was able to bring it home.

“Somebody was out there and was caring enough to see…that kind of morality needs to be spotlighted,” Perry said.

Dozens of business owners adapted their operations trying not to be the next coronavirus casualty.

“My hope was to just make enough money to stay open until this epidemic was over,” said Owner of Mark Anthony’s Pretzels, Mark Anthony Bryant.

This community supported local restaurants it’s a gesture that means more than money.

“Tears would come to my eyes because it’s so overwhelming what this town is willing to do,” Bryant said commenting on the line of supporters at his shop.

A slew of surprise parades for retiring first responders, dance teachers and graduates.

Back yard concerts for neighbors and for health care employees working long, hard hours the community saying thank you in a number of heartfelt ways.

Some thank you‘s included bag piping, cooking and even flyovers.

“Take care of the people who take care of you,” Natasha Shnaper the owner, Sacred Ground Cafe said. “It’s not just me. it’s not i. it’s us and in times like this you see it.”

All of these stories proving that during a pandemic looking out for each other can be a cure.