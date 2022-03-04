COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead and several lanes of traffic are closed after a crash along Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Communications Center was notified of a motorcycle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Police said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this incident.

Traffic Impacts

Both directions of Austin Bluffs Parkway are closed. Eastbound Austin Bluffs is closed at Union Boulevard. Westbound Austin Bluffs is closed at Goldenrod Drive.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while investigators process the scene.