Portion of Hwy 24 in El Paso County to be named after fallen Green Beret

DENVER– The House of Representatives unanimously voted to designate a portion of US Highway 24 in Falcon to be the “SGM James Gregory Ryan Sartor Memorial Highway” on Friday in Denver.

SGM James Sartor, 40, died in combat operations July 13 in Faryab Province, Afghanistan.

SGM Sartor was a Green Beret assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson.

Representative Tim Geitner and Senator Paul Lundeen spoke on the resolution, addressing SGM Sartor’s wife Deanna, and three children, who were in attendance.

“Deanna, Garrett, Grace, and Stryder, this resolution is a small gesture for a sacrifice we, as Americans, can never repay. We all thank you for your service, for your patriotism,” said Representative Geitner.

Representative Tim Geitner (left) and Senator Paul Lundeen (right)

“This stretch of highway will be a reminder daily to the many who drive this route – that the sacrifices of our military are real – that they are heroic patriots that are willing to lay down their lives for the great freedom we all enjoy,” said Senator Lundeen.

After the resolution passed, they went into a break and the members of the body were able to greet the Sartor family.

SGM Sartor earned many awards and decorations, including 13 the Bronze Star Medal with three oak clusters, the Defense Meritorious 14 Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army 15 Commendation Medal with three oak clusters, the Army Achievement 16 Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation Award, the Joint Meritorious Unit 17 Award, the Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters, the 18 Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster, and the National 19 Defense Service Medal.

SGM Sartor was also awarded a posthumous Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. He was deployed more than a dozen times to Germany, Israel, and Africa, and including combat operations in Iraq and 10 Afghanistan.

The designation of United States Highway 24 will go from the intersection of Garrett Road to the intersection of Elbert Road in Falcon, Colorado.