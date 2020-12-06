Porch pirates arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Two men were arrested in Colorado Springs after allegedly stealing packages and then running from police around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

28-year-old Cody McCoon and 22-year-old Jordan Wever were taken into custody.

Police say the incident started when a person blocked the suspects car that was involved in stealing a package off their porch. The suspect then hit other cars in the parking lot in an attempt to escape.

One of the witnesses followed the suspects car. Police then arrived and encountered the suspect car at the intersection of Stetson Hills and Peterson Road where they attempted a traffic stop but the car fled and crashed a short distance later at Jedidiah Smith and Stetson Hills.

The driver of the car jumped out and began to run but then jumped back in as it rolled across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A patrol unit pinned the suspect’s car against the curb, preventing its escape.

Police say the driver was taken into custody for felony warrants and his accomplice in the package theft was taken into custody at the original location where he waited for officers.

The second suspect also had felony and misdemeanor warrants. Both suspects were transported to jail.

The suspect vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run accident in Sand Creek on December 4, 2020.

Police found multiple packages in the vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.