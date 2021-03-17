Polis launching first state mass vaccination site at Broadmoor World Arena Wednesday

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor Polis is in El Paso County today to take part in launching the first State Community Vaccination Site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Centura Health has been contracted to operate the mass drive-through vaccination site and will be administering 2,000 doses per day.

The facility will be able to give out 6,000 vaccinations per day once there is enough vaccine supply. All vaccine are free with no co-pay.

The drive-through clinic will run form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register here or by calling 720-263-5737.

Starting Friday, March 19, all Coloradans age 50 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Polis-Primavera administration is partnering with providers and local communities to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is administered equally.

In addition to the site being launched at the Broadmoor today, the State is launching another Community Vaccination Site in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be four other sites opening up in the coming days in Adams, Pueblo, Larimer & Denver Counties.