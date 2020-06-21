Polis extends state of disaster emergency for Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference on the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — In response to COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis has extended the state of disaster emergency for Colorado. In addition, Polis says additional funds will be provided for response activities due to COVID-19.

>>Full order can be found here.

“Coloradans have done a great job wearing masks when leaving the house, staying physically distant from others, and washing our hands but we are only a few short steps ahead of the virus and we need to do better. The data is now starting to show a reversal of some of our gains, the 3-day moving average for cases is now going up in our state,” said Polis. “This emergency extension helps Colorado further support our response efforts and remain prepared in the face of this global pandemic. I encourage all Coloradans to stay vigilant and we will get through this together.”

With the extension of this order, the Colorado National Guard will continue to support and provide planning resources to Colorado and local authorities.

The amount of funds previously made available to CDPHE will increase by $12,600,000 and the Colorado Department of Public Safety will receive an additional $6,700,000 for COVID-19 response activities, according to the order.

Although Polis said in previous news conferences that data is showing a decline in cases, he is still encouraging Coloradans to wear masks and for businesses to continue to protect their employees by enforcing mask requirements.

“While we are doing our best to help people access public services virtually from the safety of your home, customers needing in-person services at our state and county government facilities will now also be safer by ensuring that those around them wear facial masks and I continue to encourage other businesses to make the right decision to protect their employees and customers by putting in place and enforcing mask requirements,” said Polis.

On Saturday, Polis also signed an executive order that will increase the Medicaid home health workforce and eliminate cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid enrollees.

“This Executive Order . . . suspends certain statutes to preserve the State’s Medicaid home health workforce and protect Medicaid enrollees from COVID-19 by reducing the need for in-person visits. I also temporarily suspend statutory requirements for cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid enrollees,” the order states.

Full order can be found here.

Lastly, Polis extended Executive Order D 2020 111, which extends the expiration date of licenses and other documents. Full order can be found here.