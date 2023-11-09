DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced a special session will be held following the failure of Proposition HH.

Polis has been quiet since the proposition failed on election night. The measure failed with more than 60% of voters rejecting it.

However, high property taxes still loom over Colorado property owners.

Thursday morning, Polis announced that he would be making a “major announcement” at 10:15 a.m. Polis walked into the meeting and grabbed a pair of safety goggles and a bat and smashed a glass case to grab the plan B on property taxes.

Polis called the general assembly to meet on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. to address rising property taxes. The governor signed the executive order that would call for the special session during his announcement.

During the special session, Polis is asking the legislature to tackle providing immediate relief for Coloradans who are at risk of receiving 40-50% increases in their property tax bill.

“Passing legislation as soon as possible will enable us to stand up this critical program in time for this summer and access approximately $35 million in federal benefits,” said Polis.

Opponents of Prop HH, like FOX31 analyst and conservative Michael Fields, said lawmakers should come up with simple solutions like a short bill that satisfies the need to lower property taxes.

Legislators will also discuss a recently passed federal law that will provide Colorado with the opportunity to provide food and nutrition benefits to over 300,000 Colorado children during the summer months beginning in summer 2024.