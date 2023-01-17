(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below.

A suspect in a theft that happened at a Hampton Inn in Cañon City

The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022.

A suspect in a theft in a Cañon City neighborhood

The second suspect, according to police, is suspected of stealing from a neighborhood in Cañon City.

A suspect of a theft at a Loaf N' Jug in Cañon City

The third suspect is wanted in relation to a theft at a Loaf N’ Jug. If you are able to identify this woman, please contact Officer S. White at CCPD.

If you have any information on any of the three suspects, please contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600.