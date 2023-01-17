(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below.

The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022.

The second suspect, according to police, is suspected of stealing from a neighborhood in Cañon City.

The third suspect is wanted in relation to a theft at a Loaf N’ Jug. If you are able to identify this woman, please contact Officer S. White at CCPD.

If you have any information on any of the three suspects, please contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600.