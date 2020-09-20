Police seeking help locating homicide suspect in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Pueblo on Sunday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m., Pueblo Police received a report of an attempted motor vehicle theft at a home in the 600 block of E “B” Street. One minute later, another call came in on reports of a shooting at the same location.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot.

Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Gina Vinson (Gina Deherrera).

Police believe Vinson left the home before officers arrived in a blue 2008 Ford Mustang

convertible. The car was later located and recovered by officers at another location in the city.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white robe.

Vinson is described as being 5’1” tall and 150 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be armed and do not approach her.

The identity of the male victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office upon

notification of next of kin.

According to Pueblo Police: The information contained in this press release is based on preliminary information available at the time of its drafting. The Pueblo Police Department’s understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed. The purpose of this press release is to provide timely information to the public. In consideration of the foregoing, please be advised that any statements expressed herein are subject to change at any time.

If you know her whereabouts, or if you see her, please call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.