Police seek public’s help to find suspect wanted for attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Police say on March 7 around 6:00 p.m., a woman called police saying she was waved down by a another woman, and decided to give her a ride. Moments later, a man in another vehicle pulled up next to them and shot several rounds in their direction.

Neither of the women were injured.

Police say the suspect is 19-year-old Jamere Williams, who is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking the community to be vigilant and not to approach Williams.

If you have any information of Jamere Williams’ whereabouts, or any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.