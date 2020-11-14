Police seek help identifying vehicle involved in shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after a shooting in Pueblo leaves one man dead Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call near E. 9th Street around 8:00 a.m., where they found one man dead in a car. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Detectives are trying to identify a suspect vehicle and any suspects. The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan, pictured below.

You are asked to contact Detective Torres, (719) 320-6037, if you have any information on this incident.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.