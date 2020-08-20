Police seek help identifying suspect in multiple robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect involved in the following robberies:

May 27, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 4435 Centennial Boulevard

May 31, 2020 – Marco’s Pizza, 4935 Centennial Boulevard

June 8, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 1714 South Circle Drive

June 9, 2020 – 7 Eleven, 201 West Fillmore Street

Police say the suspect wore a blue surgical mask, latex gloves, and held the handgun in his left hand, and provided a plastic bag to take the cash.

The gun used in all the cases is described as a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide.

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid 20’s, 5’05” to 5’06” tall, slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.