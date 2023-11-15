(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a vehicle of interest in an Oct. 20, 2023, hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian and is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle.

CSPD said on Friday, Oct. 20 at around 7:25 p.m. police were notified of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Tejon Street and the southbound off-ramp of I-25. The pedestrian was found dead on the scene, and the involved vehicle had left the area.

The investigation showed the pedestrian was crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk and was hit by the suspect vehicle that was turning south. After the crash, the vehicle left the area going west on East Motor Way toward the Motor City area.

A vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance footage, according to CSPD.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored or green truck. The truck has two white “racing” stripes on only the hood, step bars along the sides, a toolbox in the bed, and may have a broken passenger window. Witnesses told police the driver was a white man, 50 to 60 years old, with a short beard and mustache.

If you recognize the vehicle or any information about the crash, call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.