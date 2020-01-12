Police searching for suspicious man, shelter-in-place order issued

COLORADO SPRINGS– Around 11:45 a.m. Colorado Springs Police issued a shelter-in-place warning for the area around 2400 East Willamette Street.

Police are searching for a white male in his 20-30’s wearing a dark jacket and light-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The Emergency Notification Message (ENS) was sent out to people in the area asking them to shelter-in-place.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the subject to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

No further details have been released at this time.

