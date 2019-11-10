Police searching for suspect in road rage incident involving gun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are seeking information related to an alleged road rage incident involving a gun Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the Walmart on E Woodmen Road.

The victim reported that while driving eastbound on E. Woodmen Road, the suspect pulled up alongside the victim, yelled at the victim then leaned out the passenger window of the car and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

Police say the victim was able to drive in a different direction.

Police say the alleged suspect is described as white or Hispanic, approximately 40-50 years old, bald, with a goatee. He might possibly have a tattoo on his neck and forearm.

The alleged vehicle is described as a 4 door pickup truck “Penn State Blue” with tinted windows and possibly a hand grenade sticker on the rear window.

If you have any information, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.