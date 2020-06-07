Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are searching for a suspect after a man died from being struck by a car on Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

Police say just after 9:00 p.m., 55-year-old Edward G. Montelongo of Colorado Springs, was hit by a dark-colored sedan near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Village Seven Road.

Despite lifesaving measures performed by first responders, Montelongo died from the injuries.

Police say Montelongo was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of traffic on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection of Village Seven Road when he was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan.

After the crash, the sedan continued northbound on North Academy Boulevard, fleeing the scene.

Police say it is believed this vehicle sustained front-end damage as a result of this crash.

Due to the nature of the incident, the CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is the 10th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs and second pedestrian fatality in 2020. At this time last year, there were 17 fatalities in Colorado Springs. This investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.