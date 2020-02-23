Police searching for suspect after second shooting, carjacking in the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are searching for a man on the run after stealing multiple cars and firing a gun multiple times, sending two people to the hospital.

Police are searching for a light-complected black male in his 20’s, 5’08” to 6’00”, 180-200 pounds, short dark hair, light facial hair that is dark.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say there is evidence to support that all of the investigations are related.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police said there is a threat to the community after a man with a gun in a stolen car is on the run after causing chaos in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police told FOX21 they are still trying to determine if this incident is linked to another shooting and carjacking earlier Saturday morning on the west side of the Springs.

Officers said a man was walking down South Wahsatch Avenue shooting a gun around 3:45 p.m.

One of the bullets shot by the suspect hit a man driving by in the face. He was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Then, the suspect carjacked a green Buick LeSabre and took off east down Costilla Street. The car the suspect stole has Colorado plate 350-UOM.

Police also said the man pointed a gun at an Apex Sports Employee.

CSPD said the suspect is armed and dangerous and is still at large.

If you know anything call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.