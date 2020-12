COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police are asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

CSPD says 18-year-old Cameron Tracy is a white male, 5’7″, 115 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green camo baseball hat, black hoodie, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

No further details have been provided at this time.

If you have seen Tracy or know his whereabouts, call police at 729-444-7000.