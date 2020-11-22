Police searching for attempted murder suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that happened on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area.

Police responded to the 900 block of Harbourne Street after reports of shots being fired.

Police say the suspect had parked outside the victim’s home and contacted the people inside. A short time later the suspect produced a handgun and attempted to rob the homeowners.

One of the homeowners obtained a handgun and multiple gunshots were exchanged, according to police.

The suspect left and drove away in a newer black Cadillac sedan with Alabama plates and very dark tinted windows. The homeowner thought he may have shot the suspect, according to police.



Photos courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”, 200-230 lbs, approximately 45 years old, bald with a mustache and goatee, wearing dark pants and a teal Polo style shirt.

Police say the suspect is considered dangerous and it is unknown at this time if he has any other firearms.

If anyone has any information as to the suspects identity or whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.