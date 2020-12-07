Police searching for at-risk woman last seen Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) are searching for an at-risk woman.

A statewide message went out to Colorado Monday morning to track down 30-year-old Finola Ward, last seen on Saturday at noon. Police say Ward suffers from cognitive impairment.

Ward was last seen on foot in the area of Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road in Aurora, wearing a short black dress with white shoes and a red Phillies baseball cap at the time. She’s described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-9 and weighs 330 pounds.

If you believe you have seen her or know where she is, call 303-627-3100.