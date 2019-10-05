Police search for suspect in convenience store shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place on September 18 at the Maverick Convenience Store located at 2477 Peterson Road.
Deputies have arrested one of two suspects.
The first suspect is 20 year-old Nicholas Haiden Daniels and is in custody at the El Paso County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and aggravated robbery.
The second suspect is 21 year-old James Taylor Roberson. Roberson is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the charges of conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and aggravated robbery. He is described as a white man, 6’0″ tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has seen Roberson or may know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him and call law enforcement immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.