Police search for suspect in connection to a shooting in Pueblo

Source: Pueblo PD Facebook

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching for a man in connection, they say, with a shooting that injured one person in Pueblo Tuesday evening.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, on December 15, around 10:48 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to a call in the area of East 14th Street on reports of a shooting.

Pueblo Police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and is recovering at an area hospital.

The victim was attempting to buy a car when the suspect knocked on the door of the

house and indicated he was there to sell a car, officers said. When the victim opened the door, the

suspect entered with a gun. The suspect and victim struggled over the gun, and during the

struggle, the victim was shot by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, with cursive writing over his eyebrow, thin

build, wearing a red hoodie, red bandana, black jeans, and red shoes. The suspect left the area

in a white sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.