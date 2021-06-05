Police search for suspect in connection to shooting an officer Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the suspect involved in shooting an officer Friday night.

CSPD confirms the suspect as 25-year-old Jacob Aaron Sedillo of Colorado Springs. Detectives applied for and obtained an Arrest Warrant charging Sedillo with Attempted First Degree Murder. Sedillo is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

Sedillo is described as a White male, Hispanic origin, 5’11”, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair, with green eyes.

A police officer made a traffic stop involving two motorcycles in the parking lot of Autozone which is located at 3110 N. Nevada Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday night. One of the motorcycle drivers shot at the officer then fled. The other motorcycle driver stayed on the scene.

The last update from CSPD was that the officer was in stable condition. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information of the whereabouts of Mr. Sedillo is asked to call 719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.