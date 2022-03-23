COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit needs the community’s help to identify a person of interest related to the attempted recruitment of a juvenile into sex work.

The Metro Vice Unit is investigating a case that began on Dec. 26, 2021, when the female person of interest walked inside a department store in the 1700 block of East Woodman Road and attempted to recruit a juvenile female employee into sex work.

The woman is described as a white female in her late 20s or early 30s, with a thin build, light brown hair past her shoulders with blonde highlights, and approximately 5’5 tall. At the time of the incident, the female was wearing purple leggings, brown boots, and a grey jacket. The female also had a diamond on her finger.

At this time, the female is a person of interest in this case, and we are asking the community for their assistance in identifying her.

If anyone knows the woman or has any further information regarding this case, contact the Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7508.