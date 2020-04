PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are searching for a missing man and they are asking for help from the public.

Bellow are photos of missing Phillip Long.





His family came from Commerce City and are certain Phillip is in trouble in Pueblo. Officers say they have exhausted efforts of any leads.

Any information for a welfare check from the public would be helpful.

Please contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502.