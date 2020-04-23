Police search for missing 19-year-old at-risk Aurora woman

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for 19-year-old Trinity Grace Bond who is developmentally delayed.

A statewide message went out to Colorado on Thursday in an effort to track down the missing teen. Aurora Police said the 19-year-old functions at the age of a 10-year-old.

She was last seen near her home S. Uravan and E. Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Sunday around midnight. Trinity is 5’0, 115 pounds with long brown hair with hazel eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

The Aurora Police Department is reporting she has serious medical issues and is developmentally disabled.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call 303-627-3100.