Police search for missing 18-year-old from Aurora with disabilities

AURORA, Colo. — A statewide message was sent out Monday evening to help search for an Aurora 18-year-old who suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication.
Colorado Police are on the lookout for Daniel Williams after Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Developmentally Disabled Alert.
Williams was last seen on foot in the 5200 block of South Haleyville St in Aurora Colorado on Sunday around 6:00 P.M. Daniel was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, baseball cap, and a multi-color backpack.
If you have questions or information about this missing person with developmental disabilities
please call 720-432-5095.