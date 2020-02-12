Police say two death investigations in Colorado Springs are linked

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police believe the murder of two men found miles apart on Sunday night appear to be related.

On February 9 officers responded to the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle for a reported shooting. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Kashaun Antonio of Colorado Springs and suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

That same night, around 7:48 p.m. CSPD was called to Ellston Street, under the I-25 overpass. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jamil A. Hopper of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said based on independent death investigations, there is evidence to support that the investigations are related.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsies of the deceased men on Tuesday. The investigation is active and no further details were released.

This will be the fourth and fifth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The CSPD investigated two homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.