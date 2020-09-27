Police say argument over parking spot lead to shots fired in Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say two men have been arrested after shots were fired in a parking lot at a shopping center on Saturday around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the incident started over an argument about a parking spot.

CSPD received several calls about shots being fired and two men fighting in the parking lot at the 3000 block of North Powers Boulevard.

One of the men involved called police and said he fired his gun into the ground, but when officers arrived on scene there was no evidence supporting his claim.

27-year-old Peyman Babaei was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after witnesses told police Babaei had shot at the other man.

No one was injured, according to police. A car unrelated to any of the people involved was struck by the bullet fired by the male. One of the cars windows was broken out and the interior was also damaged.