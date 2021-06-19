Police respond to two Friday night shootings, one with injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three teenagers are recovering after being shot at a carnival outside the Citadel Mall Friday night.

According to police, all three teenagers are in serious condition but are expected to be ok. Officials believe an argument broke out between two groups and led to the shooting.

Then, while officers were investigating that shooting, another shooting took place across the street outside Boston Market off Academy Boulevard.

Police say three people were confronted by an unknown suspect before two people were shot. Their condition is not known.

Both shootings are under investigation; officers do not know if the two shootings are connected.

More information is expected to be released Monday.