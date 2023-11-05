(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at an apartment complex late Saturday night on Nov. 4.

Officers responded just before Midnight to the apartment complex located in the 2800 block of Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

CSPD located the area where the shots may have come from and saw a man leaving the apartment. The man had a concealed handgun and was intoxicated, according to CSPD, and also told officers that there was another man in the apartment who also had a firearm and was intoxicated.

Officers obtained a search warrant after failed attempts at contacting the other man, who police said, surrendered without incident. According to CSPD, an additional firearm and evidence of shots fired were collected from the apartment.

CSPD said 21-year-old Elijah Baker was arrested.