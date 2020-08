COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department was investigating a call for shots fired in the area of Constitution Avenue and Wynkoop Drive on Sunday evening.

Due to the investigation, Wynkoop Drive was closed from Brady to Constitution.

Crews have since opened the road once again.

Wynkoop Dr. is back open at 8:55PM @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 9, 2020

CSPD said no injuries were reported.

No word on a suspect or victim in this shooting.