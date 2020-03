COLORADO SPRINGS– Police say a man refused to come down from a third floor catwalk on the side of the Antlers Hotel parking garage Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

Around 6:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Officers spent about four hours trying to talk the man down.

Officers used an air cushion and a construction lift and were able to get the man off the ledge.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, with no injuries.

Gerald Kimble was issued a summons for trespassing.